Casting Crowns stopping in Beaver Dam on spring 2023 ‘The Healer Tour’

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Casting Crowns with special guests We Are Messengers, and Ben Fuller will conclude The Healer Spring Tour in Beaver Dam.

The group will be at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

According to a press release, a password for presale tickets begin on Wednesday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

Officials say to receive the password, sign up for the email newsletter by visiting their website here. Tickets go on sale to the general public, without a password requirement, on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA, and Upper Lawn GA. Reserved Tables include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment allowing guests to order food & drinks direct from their phones. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats. All Lower Arena tickets include access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket.

Ticket options include a VIP add-on that offers a pre-show Q&A with Casting crowns (including a song performance), a signed CD, souvenir laminate, early entry, early access to merch, and a merch discount. Hotel & Shuttle Packages are also available at BeaverDamAmp.com.

