By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths match car accident deaths from 2021 in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Isaiah Easely died, with a drug overdose being the initial reason for the original 911 call.

Although the cause of death is yet to be determined, officials say they believe drugs, possibly fentanyl, were involved.

In the past year in Henderson County, fentanyl overdoses have equaled the number of traffic fatalities in 2021.

15 people have overdosed and died because of fentanyl in Henderson County this year, with two of those deaths being 17-year-old teenagers.

Henderson County Sheriff David Crafton says that since July, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and HPD have banded together to try and mitigate the spread of fentanyl.

“I’d consider it a success that we’ve begun working together,” Sheriff Crafton said. “We’re going to have to give it another year or two to see what the numbers are going to be as far as the charges we can make on this.”

Sheriff Crafton says the rise of fentanyl has been nationwide, but he hopes that Henderson County can use all of the resources necessary to help contain the problem that they’re finding in the county.

“If we’re able to reduce the amount of fentanyl deaths as a result of having this task force, I’d consider what we’ve done so far as successful,” Sheriff Crafton said.

Sheriff Crafton added that these overdose instances don’t target an economic class, anyone can fall susceptible to the danger of fentanyl and other deadly drugs.

