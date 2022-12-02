Breezy showers tonight, noticeably colder tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have had winds from the south around 10 to 20 mph throughout the day, and most locations have experienced gusts upwards of 30 mph. The Wind Advisory has been extended until 3 AM as these windy conditions are expected to last into the night.

While it has been mostly cloudy all day, our rain chances have been very isolated so far. More scattered showers are likely overnight but will likely taper off before sunrise on Saturday. The clouds will also clear early Saturday morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day.

Our temperatures will remain mild overnight, holding steady in the 50s due to the strong southerly winds. Early Saturday morning, a cold front will sweep through the Tri-State, and our wind direction will change, ushering in sharply colder air from the north and dropping our temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the day Saturday with wind chills in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will roll back into our region Saturday night into Sunday morning. A stray sprinkle or flurry cannot be ruled out, but I doubt we will see any significant precipitation from those clouds. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 20s on Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

Another weather system moves in from the west Monday, bringing us mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, and rain returns Monday afternoon and evening. That system will then slide just southeast of the Tri-State and park itself there for a few days. As multiple waves of atmospheric energy flow along that same line, cloudy skies and scattered rain chances will linger for at least part of each day next week. While I think the risk of heavy rain will stay to our south, we could see a total of about 2 inches of rain spread from Monday through Friday.

