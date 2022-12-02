Polar Plunge
Another candidate announces campaign for Evansville Mayor

Natalie Rascher
Natalie Rascher(Natalie Rascher Campaign Management)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has announced that she is running for Mayor of Evansville.

According to a press release, Natalie Rascher announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Mayor of Evansville in the 2023 election.

The press release states Rascher will be making her announcement at Kipplee’s restaurant at 2p.m. Saturday.

Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development.

Rascher has previously ran for Evansville City Council.

Another candidates that have announced their campaigns are Cheryl Musgrave and Gabe Whitely.

EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith has filed to organize an exploratory committee to run for Mayor.

