Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday

Christmas
Christmas(WRDW)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday.

“Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many other activities will happen throughout the weekend, including; ‘Lighting of the Courthouse’, ‘Ugly Sweater Contest at Funxion’, and ‘Crowning of Snow Court at Funxion.’

The event will come to a close Sunday at 2 p.m. with the ‘76th Annual Christmas Parade.’

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Arkee Coleman
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility

Latest News

Evansville Police Dept. joins gender equality pledge
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Person killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson
Juvenile arrested after man was robbed and shot in Henderson
Mesker Park Zoo officials keeping birds inside due to Avian Flu case