Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday.
“Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many other activities will happen throughout the weekend, including; ‘Lighting of the Courthouse’, ‘Ugly Sweater Contest at Funxion’, and ‘Crowning of Snow Court at Funxion.’
The event will come to a close Sunday at 2 p.m. with the ‘76th Annual Christmas Parade.’
