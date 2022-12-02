Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday.

“Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many other activities will happen throughout the weekend, including; ‘Lighting of the Courthouse’, ‘Ugly Sweater Contest at Funxion’, and ‘Crowning of Snow Court at Funxion.’

The event will come to a close Sunday at 2 p.m. with the ‘76th Annual Christmas Parade.’

