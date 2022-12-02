Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, ‘cut them up’

FILE - This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail shows Joe Kennedy. According...
FILE - This booking photo provided by Volusia County, Fla., Jail shows Joe Kennedy. According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, Kennedy, a man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma, admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up.”(Volusia County Jail via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor’s affidavit.

Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy shot and killed the four men on Oct. 9 at Kennedy’s scrap yard, according to the affidavit unsealed Thursday and signed by Assistant District Attorney Carman Rainbolt.

Kennedy told a woman in Gore, Oklahoma, that he killed and dismembered the four men because they were stealing from him, according to the affidavit, which was filed by prosecutors who were seeking to increase Kennedy’s bond.

The dismembered bodies of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were found Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 people that’s about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

One of Kennedy’s court-appointed attorneys, Gregg Graves, declined to comment Friday.

Kennedy was arrested Oct. 17 in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, while driving a stolen vehicle, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. He was later extradited to Oklahoma.

Kennedy has not been formally charged, but Okmulgee County Jail records show he is being held on $10 million bond in connection with a 2012 charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for which he was still on probation.

A telephone message left Friday for Rainbolt and Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Pokorney
Central High School athlete facing several rape charges
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
Judge Jeffery Meade
Discipline charges filed against Gibson Co. Judge
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Arkee Coleman
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case

Latest News

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation
Layaway offers shopping option that could ease burden of inflation
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Indiana judge won’t block probe over 10-year-old’s abortion
Hartridge and Price Streets shooting
Teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock in Georgia
A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath