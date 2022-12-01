Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warrick Humane Society inviting public to ‘12 Days of Christmas Specials’

Warrick Humane Society hosting annual online auction
Warrick Humane Society hosting annual online auction
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Humane Society is hosting a 12-day long adoption special in spirit of the holidays.

Officials say the ‘12 Days of Christmas Special’ will be Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.

It’s a different special that they say will be featured on the WHS Facebook page on each of the 12 days the rescue is open for adoptions.

The shelter says their goal is for all pets to have forever homes by Christmas.

You can find the specials and dates below.

  • 12/8: 20% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
  • 12/9: 25% off Retail Merchandise
  • 12/10: 50% off Adoption fee on long-term resident dogs
  • 12/11: 30% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
  • 12/14: 50% off Adult Cat Adoption Fee
  • 12/15: $50 off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
  • 12/16: Free $100 Home Away Pet Spa Gift Card with an Adult Cat or Adult Dog Adoption
  • 12/17: 40% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
  • 12/18: 50% off Retail Merchandise
  • 12/21: $50 off Sweet Repeat Adult Dogs
  • 12/22: $25 Adoption Fee to Adopt an Adult Cat
  • 12/23: 50% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

Henderson Parks Dept. hosting Candy Cane Hunt
City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade
City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade
Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
EFD investigating after vacant home catches fire