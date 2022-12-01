Warrick Humane Society inviting public to ‘12 Days of Christmas Specials’
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Humane Society is hosting a 12-day long adoption special in spirit of the holidays.
Officials say the ‘12 Days of Christmas Special’ will be Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.
It’s a different special that they say will be featured on the WHS Facebook page on each of the 12 days the rescue is open for adoptions.
The shelter says their goal is for all pets to have forever homes by Christmas.
You can find the specials and dates below.
- 12/8: 20% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
- 12/9: 25% off Retail Merchandise
- 12/10: 50% off Adoption fee on long-term resident dogs
- 12/11: 30% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
- 12/14: 50% off Adult Cat Adoption Fee
- 12/15: $50 off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
- 12/16: Free $100 Home Away Pet Spa Gift Card with an Adult Cat or Adult Dog Adoption
- 12/17: 40% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
- 12/18: 50% off Retail Merchandise
- 12/21: $50 off Sweet Repeat Adult Dogs
- 12/22: $25 Adoption Fee to Adopt an Adult Cat
- 12/23: 50% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee
