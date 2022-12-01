Warrick Humane Society inviting public to ‘12 Days of Christmas Specials’

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Humane Society is hosting a 12-day long adoption special in spirit of the holidays.

Officials say the ‘12 Days of Christmas Special’ will be Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.

It’s a different special that they say will be featured on the WHS Facebook page on each of the 12 days the rescue is open for adoptions.

The shelter says their goal is for all pets to have forever homes by Christmas.

You can find the specials and dates below.

12/8: 20% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee

12/9: 25% off Retail Merchandise

12/10: 50% off Adoption fee on long-term resident dogs

12/11: 30% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee

12/14: 50% off Adult Cat Adoption Fee

12/15: $50 off Adult Dog Adoption Fee

12/16: Free $100 Home Away Pet Spa Gift Card with an Adult Cat or Adult Dog Adoption

12/17: 40% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee

12/18: 50% off Retail Merchandise

12/21: $50 off Sweet Repeat Adult Dogs

12/22: $25 Adoption Fee to Adopt an Adult Cat

12/23: 50% off Adult Dog Adoption Fee

