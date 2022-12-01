Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - An Evansville woman on trial will get a new court date.

The jury spent all week listening to the case of 37-year-old Heidi Carter.

She’s accused of confinement and rape stemming from an incident on Stinson Avenue.

Republican Senator Mike Braun filed paperwork to run for Governor in the Hoosier state.

The Jasper Native is 68-years-old.

If you’re heading to Warrick County this morning, there is a construction in the area.

Part of Gardner Road will be closed for a culvert placement.

The town of Princeton is full of Christmas cheer!

All thanks to representatives from the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

They’re giving out thousands of free toys at an elementary school.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Don Mattingly joining Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach
Don Mattingly joining Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach
Barbara Snyder and Yvon Lauren have been married since 2021.
Tri-State LGBTQ leaders react to Respect for Marriage Act passing Senate vote
Nonprofit organizations request Vanderburgh Co. Council for ARPA funding
Nonprofit organizations request Vanderburgh Co. Council for ARPA funding