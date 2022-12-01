Polar Plunge
SIAC reveals 2022 All-Conference football teams

By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southern Indiana Athletic Conference announced this week its selections for the 2022 All-Conference football teams.

Reitz head coach Cory Brunson was named the SIAC Coach of the Year. The Panthers received five nods for the All-SIAC first team after an impressive undefeated regular season.

North also had five athletes on the list, while Memorial and Mater Dei each had four athletes recognized. Castle ended up with three first-team selections and Jasper finished with two.

You can check out the full list of players and their respective All-Conference teams below.

First Team All-SIAC:

First Team All-SIAC football selections
(Source: SIAC)

Second Team All-SIAC:

Second Team All-SIAC football selections
(Source: SIAC)

