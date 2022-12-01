Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This holiday season 14 News is again, partnering with Salvation Army for its annual ‘Toy Town’ toy drive.

Organizers are hoping you will help them help hundreds of families in need.

Collection boxes are set up across the Tri-State.

Our crew will be out at Evansville’s west side Walmart with a collection box all day Friday starting on Sunrise.

