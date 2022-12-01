Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This holiday season 14 News is again, partnering with Salvation Army for its annual ‘Toy Town’ toy drive.

Organizers are hoping you will help them help hundreds of families in need.

Collection boxes are set up across the Tri-State.

Our crew will be out at Evansville’s west side Walmart with a collection box all day Friday starting on Sunrise.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Don Mattingly joining Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach
Don Mattingly joining Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach