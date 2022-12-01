OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro.

Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend.

Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020.

Since then, the station has gone through some decommissioning and is now ready for demolition.

Officials say they plan to take down the two stacks at the plant around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Highway 144 will be closed from Daniels Lane to the overpass.

The process is expected to take around 15 minutes.

