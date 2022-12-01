Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro.

Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend.

Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020.

Since then, the station has gone through some decommissioning and is now ready for demolition.

Officials say they plan to take down the two stacks at the plant around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Highway 144 will be closed from Daniels Lane to the overpass.

The process is expected to take around 15 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

Jury rules partial verdict in Evansville rape trial
Jury rules partial verdict in Evansville rape trial
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update
Arkee Coleman
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case