North Posey softball standout Erin Hoehn signs to play for University of Michigan

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey High School softball standout Erin Hoehn signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

The pitcher led the Vikings to the IHSAA Class 2A softball state championship in her junior season.

She finished that season with 218 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched, 13 home runs and a .554 batting average.

“I’ve had so many great opportunities to get where I am now,” Hoehn said. “The coaches have been like family, they’ve been amazing, the campus is beautiful. I’ve had so much support through family, friends and coaches to get me where I am today. This year we’re going to come out on top because we’re all going to work extremely hard to get back to where we were and to come out on top for my senior year.”

