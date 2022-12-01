Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

North Posey softball standout Erin Hoehn signs to play for University of Michigan

North Posey softball standout Erin Hoehn signs to play for University of Michigan
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - North Posey High School softball standout Erin Hoehn signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

The pitcher led the Vikings to the IHSAA Class 2A softball state championship in her junior season.

She finished that season with 218 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched, 13 home runs and a .554 batting average.

“I’ve had so many great opportunities to get where I am now,” Hoehn said. “The coaches have been like family, they’ve been amazing, the campus is beautiful. I’ve had so much support through family, friends and coaches to get me where I am today. This year we’re going to come out on top because we’re all going to work extremely hard to get back to where we were and to come out on top for my senior year.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Lt. Roger Smith
Tell City Assistant Police Chief steps down to Lt. after drunk driving charge

Latest News

Don Mattingly joining Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach
Don Mattingly joining Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach
The Mater Dei High School football team earned four total selections to the All-SIAC first team...
SIAC reveals 2022 All-Conference football teams
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: Southern Illinois vs. Evansville
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: Southern Illinois vs. Evansville
North Posey softball standout Erin Hoehn signs to play for University of Michigan
North Posey softball standout Erin Hoehn signs to play for University of Michigan