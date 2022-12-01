Nonprofit organizations request Vanderburgh Co. Council for ARPA funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six nonprofit organizations requested American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money from the Vanderburgh County Council on Wednesday.

Easterseals, United Caring Services, Youth First, SWIRCA, SIMA and E-Rep presented to the council. Each nonprofit said they lost a significant amount of funding during the COVID-19 pandemic and they need the government funds for future projects.

The diversion project, designed by United Caring Services, would help rehabilitate those who suffer from drug abuse that caused them to become homeless. UCS representative, Jason Emmerson, says this will not only help their clients, but also community first responders.

“The people, law enforcement, and our EMS folk – it’s going to support them and make their jobs easier as they try to help our community,” Emmerson said. “And we’re going to directly help people who are in crisis get them the help they need.”

The county council plans to vote on distributing the funds next week.

