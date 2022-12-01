Polar Plunge
New alert system in place for Henderson flood levels

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new alert system is in place for people in Henderson to track flood levels.

The flood and forecast gauge was installed in 2014 on the Ohio River, but the alert system connected to it is now ready to go.

That’s according to Henderson Emergency Management.

The system will send out warnings to the Henderson community when flood levels are becoming dangerous.

Before, people in Henderson had to rely on the Evansville gauge.

So now they will have more accurate data.

“To be able to issue warnings and statements for the community, we hope gives people chances to plan and prepare for flooding in their areas. To really have that plan, you know if the river does get up high enough, to be able to plan for evacuation,” said Service Hydrologist Mary Lamm.

Click here to sign up for the notifications.

