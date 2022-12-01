Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today has been sunny but chilly with high temperatures only reaching the low 40s in most locations. We will fall back out of the 40s and through the 30s tonight, bottoming out in the low 30s under increasing clouds.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with winds from the south at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Portions of the Tri-State are under a Wind Advisory from noon to 9 M. That flow of warm air will push our temperatures into the mid 50s Friday afternoon, despite the lack of sunshine.

A few spotty showers are possible on and off throughout Friday, but most of the day looks dry. Our best chance of rain will be Friday evening into the overnight hours as a cold front sweeps through our region. I’m not expecting any storms or severe weather from this system, just breezy showers. That rain will likely taper off before sunrise Saturday morning, and the clouds will quickly follow.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but colder with winds from the north-northwest at around 8 to 16 and gusts around 25 to 30 mph. That flow of cold, northerly air will drop our high temperatures back into the low to mid 40s Saturday, and the wind chills may only make it into the low to mid 30s.

The wind dies down but clouds roll back in Saturday night, and Sunday will go from mostly to partly cloudy. Some models are hinting at a chance of showers Sunday, but I think we will probably stay dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Another weather system brings us a shot of warmer air from the south Monday and Tuesday, sending our high temperatures back into the low to mid 50s. However, rain is also likely Monday into Tuesday. As that system moves out, high temperatures drop back into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

