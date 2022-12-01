Indiana Historical Society provides funding to Tri-State organizations
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Historical Society has awarded more than $45,000 to 10 historical societies, including two in the Tri-State area.
The Evansville African American Museum received $4,999 to fund an exhibit, programming and archaeology workshop focused on Baptist-town and prohibition.
Friends of the 1818 Rome Courthouse in Perry County also received $4,999. This will be for a “historic structures” report to expand on current building assessments.
