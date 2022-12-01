Henderson Parks Dept. hosting Candy Cane Hunt

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Candy Cane Hunt in Atkinson Park.

According to a press release, the event is free and for children ages three to 10 years old.

Organizers say that’s happening below Denton Shelter next to the barbecue pits.

Parks Department staff will hide 10,000 candy canes for participants to find as well as grand prize candy canes. Santa Claus will also be present to help hand out prizes.

The hunt is set to begin at 1 p.m. Officials ask that people bring children 10 minutes before starting time.

According to a release, in case of rain or snow the event will be canceled.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.