Group looking for volunteers to place flags ahead of funeral for Korean War soldier

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Help is needed to set up 700 plus US 3x5 foot flags on Wednesday, December 7, in Whitesville, Kentucky, for the funeral of Private First Class Robert Arle Wright, U.S. Army, Korean War KIA during the Battle of Kum River near Taejon, South Korea.

[Previous: Funeral set for Korean war soldier in Daviess Co.]

Help is also needed on Saturday December 10 to take the flags down and reload them into The Flagman’s Mission Continues van.

On December 7, volunteers should meet at Noon at Saint Mary of the Woods Church parking lot at 10534 Main Cross Street in Whitesville.

Jeff Hastings, President of “The Flagman’s Mission Continues”, will provide instruction on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.

Please bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Anyone able to walk and carry 10 pounds can help. It’s preferred volunteers are over age 12 and over.

About six clean empty pickup trucks are most welcome and are very useful in taking the flags to the setup locations.

The community is encouraged to line the flag route and attend the gravesite service on the day of the funeral.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9 at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.

Burial will follow with full military honors in St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday December 8 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with prayers at 7:30 PM.

Flags will be taken down on Saturday December 10 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers should meet at Saint Mary of the Woods Church parking lot at 10534 Main Cross Street in Whitesville.

Jeff will provide instructions on how to prepare the flags to put back in the van. Pickup trucks are again most welcome. Bring your work gloves again.

Normally, setup and take down can be completed in about two to three hours.

For information about “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” please visit www.theflagmanmission.org.

