Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial.

Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.

The school board is hoping to place a memorial stone in Thimling’s honor at the place where 10th Street Elementary once stood.

The board unanimously approved the request to move forward with the purchase and installation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.