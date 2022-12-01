Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Food truck park coming to Owensboro

Food truck park coming to Owensboro
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location.

A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St.

This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns three restaurants in the city, and now the food truck park. Over five food trucks will be hosted by Skiadas in the Market03 event parking lot for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Skiadas says having the park will allow trucks to attract customers.

“This gives us an opportunity to have a home base,” Skiadas said. “And also gives the citizens of Owensboro and the area a known place so they can go and check out what’s there.”

The lot will officially open in the spring of 2023, but the first event is set for Dec. 8.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k

Latest News

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
Indiana Historical Society provides funding to Tri-State organizations
Indiana Historical Society provides funding to Tri-State organizations
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever bring Christmas early to Princeton
Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever bring Christmas early to Princeton