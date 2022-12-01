Food truck park coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location.

A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St.

This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns three restaurants in the city, and now the food truck park. Over five food trucks will be hosted by Skiadas in the Market03 event parking lot for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Skiadas says having the park will allow trucks to attract customers.

“This gives us an opportunity to have a home base,” Skiadas said. “And also gives the citizens of Owensboro and the area a known place so they can go and check out what’s there.”

The lot will officially open in the spring of 2023, but the first event is set for Dec. 8.

