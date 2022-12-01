EFD investigating after vacant home catches fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Oregon Street after neighbors called 911 for a possible house fire.

According to a press release, that happened around 5:17 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arriver they saw flames coming from a two-story home with fire coming out of side windows and the first floor.

EFD officials say the fire started in a central room on the first floor and went up the stairs into the second floor.

The home appeared to be vacant with possible homeless activity, according to EFD.

Officials say the fire is under investigation and no one was hurt.

