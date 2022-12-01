Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign will be getting a big boost this Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release, on December 2 and 3 cash donations dropped into Red Kettles in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be doubled thanks to a local couple.

That couple gave a generous $10,000 matching gift to the organization.

They say the match will be used to encourage holiday shoppers to give a little more than they might otherwise to make an even bigger impact in the lives of their neighbors in need.

“It’s incredible any time someone believes enough in what you’re doing to support you by giving, but there is something so special when people give in a way to inspire and encourage others to give,” said Major Jason Poff of The Salvation Army of Evansville. “That’s what our match partners do, leveraging their gifts to inspire others to give, and we are so grateful for their support.”

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle this weekend will find bell ringers at Walmart, Schnucks, IGA, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Eastland Mall, and JCPenney. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

