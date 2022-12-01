Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift

Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift(Salvation Army)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign will be getting a big boost this Friday and Saturday.

According to a press release, on December 2 and 3 cash donations dropped into Red Kettles in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be doubled thanks to a local couple.

That couple gave a generous $10,000 matching gift to the organization.

They say the match will be used to encourage holiday shoppers to give a little more than they might otherwise to make an even bigger impact in the lives of their neighbors in need.

“It’s incredible any time someone believes enough in what you’re doing to support you by giving, but there is something so special when people give in a way to inspire and encourage others to give,” said Major Jason Poff of The Salvation Army of Evansville. “That’s what our match partners do, leveraging their gifts to inspire others to give, and we are so grateful for their support.”

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle this weekend will find bell ringers at Walmart, Schnucks, IGA, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Eastland Mall, and JCPenney. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

EFD investigating after vacant home catches fire
Newburgh Winterlights
3rd annual Newburgh Winterlights kicking off Thursday night
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines