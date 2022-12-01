Polar Plunge
Don Mattingly returning to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event

Evansville native Don Mattingly is back in the Tri-State for the sixth annual “Find a Way’ charity event on Thursday.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Don Mattingly is back in the Tri-State for the sixth annual “Find a Way’ charity event on Thursday.

Founded in 2007, Mattingly Charities was started by Don and Lori Mattingly to give back to the community, and more specifically underserved youth.

Don told 14 News in November that when he and Lori started fundraising, they would be happy if they were able to help one child. Now years later, Mattingly Charities has awarded over $700,000 in community grants and donations to Evansville-based organizations.

Thursday’s fundraiser will feature country music artists such as Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd and Jeffery Steele.

The event begins at Victory Theatre in Evansville at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, the big news that came out from Major League Baseball was that Mattingly will be the new bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

