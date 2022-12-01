Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade

City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade
City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade(Gibson County Visitors and Tourism, Inc.)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Princeton is set for their annual Snowflake Christmas parade this weekend.

The event will be held on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. with “Christmas At the Movies” as the theme.

The lighted parade will feature floats and marching bands plus the arrival of Santa Claus.

Officials say Princeton mayor Greg Wright will serve as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

Wright will light the lights on the Gibson County Courthouse just prior to the start of the parade.

According to a release, visits with Santa will follow the parade at the gazebo on the northwest corner of the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
EFD investigating after vacant home catches fire
Newburgh Winterlights
3rd annual Newburgh Winterlights kicking off Thursday night
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive