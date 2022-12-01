City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Princeton is set for their annual Snowflake Christmas parade this weekend.

The event will be held on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. with “Christmas At the Movies” as the theme.

The lighted parade will feature floats and marching bands plus the arrival of Santa Claus.

Officials say Princeton mayor Greg Wright will serve as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

Wright will light the lights on the Gibson County Courthouse just prior to the start of the parade.

According to a release, visits with Santa will follow the parade at the gazebo on the northwest corner of the courthouse.

