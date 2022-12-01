Polar Plunge
Chilly Start To December

11/30 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny and less windy as high temps only reach the lower 40s. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Friday, cloudy and breezy with 20% chance of rain as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Friday night, cloudy with rain becoming likely as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, becoming partly to mostly sunny with high temps in the lower 40s.

