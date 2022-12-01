Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Central High School athlete facing several rape charges

Luke Pokorney
Luke Pokorney(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14-years-old, and strangulation.

18-year-old Luke Pokorney was booked into jail shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

He’s being held on no bond.

Records show he has played football, basketball, and baseball at Central High School.

[Previous: Central High School football enters new season with fresh eyes]

We’ve requested his affidavit, but it’s not yet available.

We also reached out the EVSC, and officials sent the following statement:

“All inquiries should be directed to the Evansville Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on a non-school related arrest.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Lt. Roger Smith
Tell City Assistant Police Chief steps down to Lt. after drunk driving charge

Latest News

OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks
Jury rules partial verdict in Evansville rape trial
Jury rules partial verdict in Evansville rape trial
Accidental shooting in Henderson
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update