Central High School athlete facing several rape charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager is facing a long list of charges, including six counts of rape, sexual battery, battery on a person less than 14-years-old, and strangulation.

18-year-old Luke Pokorney was booked into jail shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

He’s being held on no bond.

Records show he has played football, basketball, and baseball at Central High School.

We’ve requested his affidavit, but it’s not yet available.

We also reached out the EVSC, and officials sent the following statement:

“All inquiries should be directed to the Evansville Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on a non-school related arrest.”

