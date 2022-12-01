Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest.

Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been open for all of two weeks, and Akbari, alongside many other refugees, journeyed a long way to get to this point.

“After our country was captured by the Taliban, everybody just rushed or ran to the airports,” said Akbari.

Akbari says he and almost 200 other refugees left Afghanistan in September of 2021 and lived in Virginia for a couple of months before making their way to Owensboro.

He says he met an Afghan refugee who owned a hotel and restaurant back home. Akbari says after talking to his fellow refugee, they came up with the idea of bringing a cultural restaurant to the Tri-State.

“Let’s do something that could be good for the community and for Owensboro people so that they will experience the good and new food,” said Akbari. “And also for our community that they will have a place for their gatherings, their holidays...”

After coming up with the idea, Akbari says they needed a place to make this dream a reality. One of the Pamir’s now co-owners worked at Wendy Hollow Biscuit House and spoke with one of the owners to see if they would be willing to act as a host kitchen for Pamir.

Akbari says the Biscuit House owner agreed to be a host kitchen for their restaurant. He says he’s glad they’ve created a space that will bring joy and a piece of home to both his community and others in the Tri-State.

Wendy Hollow Biscuit House manager and co-owner, Hallie McCarty, says they love opening up their restaurant space to Pamir.

“We know that so much has been taken away from them and we want to give them a space that is safe and comfortable and they can feel like they’re at home in our home,” said McCarty.

Pamir Afghan Cuisine is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Edris says they hope to expand their schedule soon.

Click here to connect with Pamir Afghan Cuisine on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.