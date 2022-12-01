UE baseball releases full schedule for 2023 campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Following one of its best seasons in recent memory in 2022, University of Evansville head baseball coach Wes Carroll has announced his squad’s schedule for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

”I’m very excited to release our 2023 Aces Baseball schedule. It is filled with great opponents that will not only prepare us for Missouri Valley Conference play but also give us an opportunity of an NCAA at-large bid,” said Carroll. “Every year we want to play the best competition and create a great student-athlete experience. This schedule is littered with Power 5 opponents and some of the best Mid-Major programs that will give us an opportunity to accomplish great things. Get Up Ace Country!”

The Aces 2023 slate features eight teams who finished inside the top 100 in WarrenNolan.com’s final RPI and three teams that earned a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. Of the 56-game schedule, Evansville will play 27 contests at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium on campus. Season tickets start at $100 for general admission with reserved season tickets located in the green stadium seats available for $200.

The season gets underway for Evansville with a three-game road series at Troy in Troy, Alabama, beginning on February 17. The Trojans concluded last season in the 100 spot in RPI after amassing a 32-24 record a season ago. As part of the season-opening four-game road swing, the Aces will make what has become an annual trip to Lexington, Ky. to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Evansville welcomes in Eastern Michigan for a three-game set on Feb 24 through 26 in the home-opening series for the Aces. A midweek trip to the 2022 OVC champions SEMO marks the midweek of the first week in March on March 1 before coming back home to welcome Bowling Green for a four-game series on March 3 through 5.

A five-match road stretch begins with a midweek trip to perennial power Vanderbilt on March 8 before a three-game set at Middle Tennessee on March 10 through 12. The mini road trip closes on March 14 when UE heads to Louisville for a midweek matchup with Bellarmine.

For the second-straight season, Evansville welcomes in a B1G opponent for a weekend series when Purdue comes to the River City for a three-game set on March 17, 18, and 19 at the Braun. The final tune-up before beginning Missouri Valley Conference play comes on March 21 with a trip for a single game at SIUE.

The conference portion of the schedule starts quick for the Aces with a trip to face 2022 MVC Tournament champion Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. On March 24 through 26.

After a home midweek with SEMO on March 29, Evansville faces the first of three new conference members when Belmont makes the trip to UE for a three-game series on March 31 and April 1, and 2.

A return trip to West Lafayette, Ind. To face Purdue for a Tuesday night matchup comes on April 4 before its right back to conference action at the Braun against Valparaiso on April 7 through 9.

One of the most thrilling contests of the 2022 season gets a rematch on April 11 as the Aces travel to take on Western Kentucky, the spot where Evansville used a late three-run homer to earn a come-from-behind road win a season ago.

The only team to finish ahead of the Aces in The Valley in 2022 is next on the docket as Evansville makes the short trip to face SIU in Carbondale, Ill. On April 14 through 16.

The Hilltoppers make their stop in Evansville for a midweek on April 18 before the Aces head to Murray State for a conference three-gamer on April 21-23.

Beginning a five-game homestand with a midweek with Lipscomb on April 25, the Aces face in-state rival Indiana State for a three-game series on April 28, 29, and 30 at German American Bank Field. The homestand comes to a close on May 3 when Butler heads to the River City for a single midweek showdown.

The final stretch of the regular season begins when UE heads to central Illinois for a three-game series with Illinois State on May 5-7, followed by a midweek matchup at home with Bellarmine on May 9.

The final home weekend of 2023 comes on May 12 through 14 with an MVC series against Bradley.

Closing the non-conference portion of the schedule out, Evansville makes the trip to Bloomington, Ind. to face the Indiana Hoosiers for a single game on May 16. The 2023 regular season comes to a culmination on May 18 through 20 in the Windy City as Evansville challenges new league member UIC.

The 2023 MVC Baseball Tournament will be held May 23 through 27 at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute, Ind., hosted by Indiana State.

Courtesy: UE Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.