Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3rd annual Newburgh Winterlights kicking off Thursday night

Newburgh Winterlights
Newburgh Winterlights(Historic Newburgh)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The third annual Newburgh Winterlights kicks off tonight at the Gene Aurand Trialhead.

That’s located across the street from Mother Theresa’s Treasures.

For those who are interested, you can catch the light display between 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 11.

Tickets for the rain or shine event are $5 per person, children two years old and under are free.

Organizers say parking is available at St. John Baptist Catholic Church.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Several cars involved in I-69 crash
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Latest News

Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
EFD investigating after vacant home catches fire
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines