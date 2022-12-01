3rd annual Newburgh Winterlights kicking off Thursday night

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The third annual Newburgh Winterlights kicks off tonight at the Gene Aurand Trialhead.

That’s located across the street from Mother Theresa’s Treasures.

For those who are interested, you can catch the light display between 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 11.

Tickets for the rain or shine event are $5 per person, children two years old and under are free.

Organizers say parking is available at St. John Baptist Catholic Church.

