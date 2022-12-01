16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced 45 years in prison in a 2021 Evansville murder case.

Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October.

He received his sentencing in court Thursday morning.

Back in November, Coleman plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, he avoided facing the maximum of 60 years in prison.

