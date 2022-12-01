Polar Plunge
16-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2021 murder case

Arkee Coleman
Arkee Coleman(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced 45 years in prison in a 2021 Evansville murder case.

Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October.

He received his sentencing in court Thursday morning.

Back in November, Coleman plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, he avoided facing the maximum of 60 years in prison.

[Previous Story: Teen facing murder charge in Evansville shooting made court appearance Monday]

[Previous Story: 15-year-old charged with murder in Parrett St. shooting]

