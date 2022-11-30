Polar Plunge
Woman facing drug trafficking charges in Ohio Co.

Selina Hamilton Mugshot
Selina Hamilton Mugshot(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for multiple drug-related charges on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Beaver Dam Police Department executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 400 block of West Second Street.

When authorities arrived at the home, officials say detectives found Selina Hamilton, who had an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking methamphetamine. Deputies say undercover officers had bought methamphetamine from Hamilton inside the apartment over the past several months.

Hamilton was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center on several charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

