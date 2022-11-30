Windy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front swept out the severe weather threat and ushered in a taste of winter. Sunny and sharply colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds gusting 25 to 30 miles an hour. Wednesday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps only reach the lower 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and breezy with 20% chance of rain as high temps climb into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.