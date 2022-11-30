Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Windy, Colder

11/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front swept out the severe weather threat and ushered in a taste of winter. Sunny and sharply colder as high temps drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds gusting 25 to 30 miles an hour.  Wednesday night, mostly clear and colder as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and less windy as high temps only reach the lower 40s. Thursday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and breezy with 20% chance of rain as high temps climb into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast 11/29 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/29 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/29 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/29 4 p.m.
WFIE Alert Day
Severe storms, tornadoes possible Tuesday evening
11/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
11/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.