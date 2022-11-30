Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
(WFIE) - Ohio County authorities say a man shot in the chest with a pellet gun has died.

One man is sitting in jail facing a murder charge.

It’s day three in an Evansville woman’s rape and confinement trial.

The jury already spent time combing through police’s body cam footage and video of Carter being interrogated.

Before you head out the door this morning, there’s a traffic alert to tell you about in downtown Evansville.

The intersection of Court and North West 3rd Street will be closed for work today.

Christmas is coming early in Owensboro!

The folks behind ‘Friday After Five’ will host Christmas at the Inn next month.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

