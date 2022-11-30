Birthday Club
UE women’s basketball trending upward

Six players finish in double-digits in scoring against Miami (Ohio)
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - UE women’s basketball took down Miami Ohio Saturday afternoon in Evansville with one of the program’s best offensive efforts in recent years.

They defeated the RedHawks 97-72 to improve to 3-2 on the season with six players finishing in double-digits in scoring. That was the first time UE has accomplished that feat since Dec. 14, 2017.

“We didn’t do a lot of things well in our last game against Illinois, and I thought we corrected them this week,” head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells said. “Our kids really dug in and really bought into what we need to do better to win these types of games. I thought we had great growth this week and this is great momentum for us moving forward.”

Fifth year A’Niah Griffin led the pack with 20 points in just 22 minutes on the court.

“We have a deep bench and I feel like everyone on the bench can play and know what they’re doing,” Griffin said. “I felt really good coming into the game, our team prepped really well for it, so I think that’s part of why I played good. I feel like if we can do that every game it’ll really put us in a good spot.”

Next, the Aces play at Morehead State Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

