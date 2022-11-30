Trial for Mt. Vernon double murder suspect vacated

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The future of a double murder trial in Mount Vernon is now in doubt.

Austin Kusturin was arrested after John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead in their home on Melody Lane in November 2021.

The trial was originally set for July 2022, before being moved to January 2023.

Defense Attorney Glenn Grampp asked last week for that date to be vacated. The court granted his request.

A status conference has been scheduled for January 18 that will determine where the case goes from there.

