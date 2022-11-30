Polar Plunge
Tell City Assistant Police Chief steps down to Lt. after drunk driving charge

Lt. Roger Smith
Lt. Roger Smith(tellcity.in.gov)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City’s Assistant Police Chief has stepped down after he was accused of driving drunk, but he still has a role in the department.

We confirmed earlier this month that Roger Smith was charged in Breckinridge County.

The court docket shows he was charged with operating under the influence, three counts of operating a vehicle with an open container, and failure to wear a safety belt.

Court officials say Smith entered a plea of not guilty, and a pre-trial conference was set for December 20.

We reached out to the Breckenridge County Jail. Officials tell us he was never booked.

The Tell City Mayor tells us Smith stepped down and is a Lieutenant with the department.

He still has his gun, badge, and car.

