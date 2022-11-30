Polar Plunge
Sunny and cold again

More rain Friday and Saturday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday’s cold front kicked up a quarter-inch of rain early Wednesday, then skies cleared but temps remained in the upper 30s. Clear and very cold Wednesday night with a low near 20 on Thursday morning. Sunny and brisk again on Thursday with a high of 45. Another system will head into the Tri-State for the weekend. Mainly cloudy skies with a few showers on Friday and a high of 55. More showers likely on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. After a pause in the clouds and rain on Sunday, we kick off next week with more rain chances Monday-Wednesday. Highs will be near 50 and lows will sink into the middle 30s.

