Renovation complete at Red Cross

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross of Southwest Indiana celebrated the completion of a renovation project, which leaders say will allow them to help even more people.

The Southwest chapter moved its blood processing center from the west side to the Stockwell location.

Beth Sweeney, the Executive Director, says this new location is more accessible for many people.

She says it will also allow them to move an additional 6,000 units of blood.

”It makes it more convenient for all of our mobile teams who are heading out to blood drives because we are just off the Lloyd Expressway, and the same thing for hospital services. We are closer to those hospitals where we deliver, transport that blood on a daily basis,” said Sweeney.

The Red Cross also kicked off its Campaign for Sustainability to support the services the Southwest chapter provides to the 24 counties in the area..

