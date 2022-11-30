Polar Plunge
Remembrance tree placed in Henderson’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ display

City of Henderson puts up remembrance tree in Central Park to honor loved ones
City of Henderson puts up remembrance tree in Central Park to honor loved ones
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department for the third year has placed a Remembrance Tree in the Christmas in the Park display.

According to a release, the Remembrance Tree is located in the gazebo.

Citizens are invited to place a small, unbreakable ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one.

The tree will remain in place until Jan. 2.

Officials say ornaments remaining on the tree will be removed and taken to the Parks office.

