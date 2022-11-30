Remembrance tree placed in Henderson’s ‘Christmas in the Park’ display

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Department for the third year has placed a Remembrance Tree in the Christmas in the Park display.

According to a release, the Remembrance Tree is located in the gazebo.

Citizens are invited to place a small, unbreakable ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one.

The tree will remain in place until Jan. 2.

Officials say ornaments remaining on the tree will be removed and taken to the Parks office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.