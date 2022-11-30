Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Reitz High School hosts inaugural women’s wrestling event

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School hosted its first wrestling tournament of the season, and it was extra special this year.

High school girls were able to participate for the first time since the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted to add girls wrestling to its new Emerging Sport Process.

[PREVIOUS: Boys Volleyball, Girls Wrestling approved as IHSAA Emerging Sports]

The tournament was split into two groups; the inaugural women’s wrestling event as well as the reserve boys wrestling event.

Reitz Head Wrestling, Coach Scott Ferguson says tournaments like this have been a long time coming.

“Indiana has a lot of top girls on it’s national team,” says Ferguson. “So I think that the states gonna continue to produce a lot of Olympic level athletes at this point but again to have them here and get this thing rolling I think it’s gonna do a lot for the community.”

Six teams participated in the tournament; Reitz, Owensboro, Heritage Hills, Henderson County, Apollo, and Mount Vernon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Naked woman walks into stranger’s home while intoxicated, authorities say
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Police: One person dead after train accident in Dubois County
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k
Evansville caretaker accused of using client’s debit card, charged over $7k

Latest News

Dawson Springs' 'Horse Mania' horse to be auctioned off
Dawson Springs’ “Horse Mania” horse to be auctioned off
‘Newburgh Celebrates Christmas’ event is back
‘Newburgh Celebrates Christmas’ event is back
Goebel Farms is having to pay growers more for their trees.
Christmas tree prices increase
Don Mattingly in talk to return to Toronto Blue Jays
Don Mattingly in talks to join the Toronto Blue Jays as coach