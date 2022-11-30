Reitz High School hosts inaugural women’s wrestling event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz High School hosted its first wrestling tournament of the season, and it was extra special this year.

High school girls were able to participate for the first time since the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted to add girls wrestling to its new Emerging Sport Process.

[PREVIOUS: Boys Volleyball, Girls Wrestling approved as IHSAA Emerging Sports]

The tournament was split into two groups; the inaugural women’s wrestling event as well as the reserve boys wrestling event.

Reitz Head Wrestling, Coach Scott Ferguson says tournaments like this have been a long time coming.

“Indiana has a lot of top girls on it’s national team,” says Ferguson. “So I think that the states gonna continue to produce a lot of Olympic level athletes at this point but again to have them here and get this thing rolling I think it’s gonna do a lot for the community.”

Six teams participated in the tournament; Reitz, Owensboro, Heritage Hills, Henderson County, Apollo, and Mount Vernon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.