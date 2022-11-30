Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died from a pellet gun shot to the chest that happened Monday night.

Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.

Officials say when they got on the scene they found 32-year-old Jared Ringkor with a bullet wound to the chest and began CPR.

Authorities says Ringkor was transported to Ohio County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police officials say Ringkor was shot by 35-year-old Bradley Durbin during an argument with the pellet gun.

Officials confirm Durbin was arrested and charged with murder and alcohol intoxication.

Police confirmed the pellet gun used in the shooting is what killed Ringkor.

Durbin is being held at the Ohio County Jail.

Authorities say this is an active investigation.

