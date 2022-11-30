Birthday Club
Police asking for help in finding person responsible for damaging gravestones

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

The police department says someone damaged a few gravestones at Cumberland Cemetery.

According to a social media post, that happened sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.

If you have any information, they’re asking that you call the Providence police.

