Police asking for help in finding person responsible for damaging gravestones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help.
The police department says someone damaged a few gravestones at Cumberland Cemetery.
According to a social media post, that happened sometime between Friday night and Monday morning.
If you have any information, they’re asking that you call the Providence police.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.