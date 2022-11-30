Pat Koch to receive the 2022 Sachem Award, state’s highest honor

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will honor community leader and volunteer Pat Koch with the 2022 Sachem Award, the state’s highest honor, at a ceremony Friday, Dec. 2.

It will be at 10:30 a.m. CT at Heritage Hills High School’s Will Koch Family Auditorium

The public is invited to attend, or you can watch the event live.

Koch is the originating partner of Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari.

The 91-year-old is an active member of the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce, America’s Christmas Hometown Committee in Santa Claus, Wisdom Program in the Diocese of Evansville, Santa Claus Museum and Village, and she sits on the executive advisory council at the Sisters of St. Benedict.

Koch continues to oversee the Patricia Koch Family Education Endowment, which offers financial assistance to students attending Reitz Memorial High School and Mater Dei High School.

“Pat Koch is a Southern Indiana powerhouse who put Santa Claus, Indiana, on the map. While her pathway to success has had many turns and detours, the fundamental theme in her life’s work is to serve others,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Pat embraces her fellow Hoosiers with love and kindness. From the countless smiles you will find at Holiday World or the love you feel from each letter she writes to a child who asks Santa Claus for that special gift, Pat is a reason the spirit of Christmas is alive and well and why she deserves Indiana’s highest honor.”

Koch and her late husband raised five children. She has 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The Sachem is given annually to recognize an individual whose lifetime of excellence and moral virtue that has brought credit and honor to Indiana.

