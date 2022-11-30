‘Newburgh Celebrates Christmas’ event is back

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newburgh is getting into the Christmas Spirit this Saturday.

“Newburgh Celebrates Christmas” event happening Saturday, December 3.

On the map released, their trolley stops including their new petting zoo at the Gene UH-ROND Trailhead.

They say their Vendor Mart will be in and around Preservation Hall this year.

Santa and the Gingerbread House contest are over at Studio Eden.

All those activities are from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. with the exception of Santa, who will be around starting at noon.

Newburgh Celebrates Christmas map (HNI)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.