Jury deliberating in Evansville rape trial

Heidi Carter.
Heidi Carter.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Final arguments are over and the jury is now deliberating in the trial for 37-year-old Heidi Carter.

Wednesday is day three of the trial.

Tuesday, the jury watched hours of video, including the entire interrogation of Heidi Carter after she was taken into custody last October.

Carter is accused of criminal confinement and rape, after Timothy Ivy was killed on Stinson Avenue.

She was originally facing a murder charge in Ivy’s death, but that has since been dropped.

Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, is accused of beating Ivy and another victim.

Hammond was shot and killed by police.

The other victim says she was held captive, beaten, and raped by Carter and Hammond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

