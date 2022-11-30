Gift Skateboarding nearing finish line on free indoor skate park in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new skatepark in Henderson that plans to wheel in skaters year-round is 100% indoors, and 100% free of charge.

“Some pick it up a couple months at the end of the summer, and by October and November they’re just done with it because there’s nowhere to go,” said Executive Director of Gift Skateboarding, Matt Glick.

Gift Skateboarding is a non-profit whose only goal was to develop an indoor skate park in Henderson. It all started with one question.

“How could I have a ramp for me and my friends indoors somewhere and have it paid for? That just kind of spiraled into what we’re doing now,” Glick said.

Board members wanted to create an environment that everyone could enjoy, even in the winter months.

“It’s a space where anybody can come in here,” Glick said. “They’re going to feel included. All of our regulars know that we don’t tolerate any sort of bullying or anything like that.”

Although the price tag is free, Glick says people who come in will need to sign a waiver. He says injuries are common in skateboarding, but by no means are they going to slack on safety.

“Safety is a big part of why we’re doing this and what we’re doing,” Glick said.

He says that Gift Skateboarding only needs around $4,000 more to cover materials. Since he has been building skate ramps for years, Glick and board members are building the park, with skaters’ preferences in the forefront of their minds.

“So it’s good for beginners to learn on, but it’s also just really fun for anybody at any skill level to skate,” Glick said.

He said most of the donations thus far have been through corporate and local sponsors, but they do accept local donations from community members as well.

If you’re interested in donating, information on the park can be found on their website, or you can donate online.

