MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The burn ban for Muhlenberg County has been lifted, fire officials say.

Greenville Fire Department announced the lift on Facebook.

According to the fire department’s social media page, the county is still under a fall fire fire season until Dec. 15.

They say no burning is permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

