Friday after Five to host 'Christmas at the Inn' in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The people behind Friday after Five will host Christmas at the Inn for three Fridays in December.

Executive director Fran Marsaille joined 14 News live in studio on Sunrise.

She says these three Fridays will be family fun filled with live music, holiday treats, and of course, Santa Claus, all for free.

Christmas at the Inn runs December 2, 9, and 16.

It is at the Downtown Riverfront Holiday Inn from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

