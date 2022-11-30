Polar Plunge
Evansville’s 9th annual Downtown Christmas event set for weekend

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is hosting the 9th annual Downtown Christmas event this weekend.

According to a press release, that event is happening Saturday, December 3 on Marin Street from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Guests are invited to enjoy a variety of free, family-oriented activities including pony rides, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, holiday crafts and a giant walk-in snow globe.

Children can mail their letters to Santa in Santa’s mailbox while at the event. It will be located at the corner of 3rd and Main St.

Officials say the letters must be in the box by Dec. 15 with a name and return address to receive a response from Santa Claus before Christmas.

Shops and restaurants along Main Street and throughout downtown will be open for business. The EID will have a tent at 318 Main Street to sell Downtown Evansville merchandise, including beanies, commemorative holiday t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts.

Visitors can take pictures with the EID holiday décor, including the Tunnel of Light featuring more than 13,00 lights (One Main St), the lighted archway and 12′ nutcrackers (2nd & Main), the Heart of Downtown Evansville (212 Main Street at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana), Santa’s Little Helpers Alley (213 Main Street by Evansville Eyecare Associates), a 10′ lighted tree (400 block of Main), an 11′ Snowflake with more than 3,000 lights (500 block of Main), and the City of Evansville Christmas Tree (Civic Center).

