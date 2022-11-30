Evansville Region awards over $6 million in READI funds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority gave over $6 million of the $50 million total in READI funds towards six projects in the Evansville Region.

“We continue to award READI funds to projects that align with our community vision called Talent EVV.” said Beth McFadin Higgins, Chair of the Regional Development Authority. “These projects show that the Evansville Region is positioned for growth, and we are working to build our future through intentional quality of place investments.”

According to a press release, those projects are as follows:

Karges Lofts Workforce Housing Vanderburgh County, $3.745 Million READI Award

A 150-unit apartment complex, known as “Karges Lofts”, located on Maryland St., two block north of Franklin St. in Evansville, IN. This project will bring restoration to a boarded up, historic property that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places while providing additional housing near major employers such as Berry Global, Deaconess, and Heritage Petroleum.

Regional Riverfront Planning & Activation Regional, $1 Million READI Award

Funding will be for a comprehensive riverfront strategy centered on Downtown Evansville, while also considering our other downtown riverfronts in Mount Vernon and Newburgh, as well as the unprecedented Ohio River Bridge Crossing. The scope of the project will include a detailed and phased riverfront strategy that incorporates work from a nationally recognized landscape architect, urban designer, civil engineer, and transportation expert to guide the investment.

USI Nursing Expansion Regional, $735,000 READI Award

Over the course of three-years, The University of Southern Indiana (USI) is expanding the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program by up to 60 students annually for a total of 180 students, along with expansion in other health professions programs. The Evansville metro area alone has over 450 openings for registered nurses and expansion of the program will help strengthen the nursing workforce pipeline in our region.

The Landing (Downtown Princeton Housing) Gibson County, $245,000 READI Award

In the heart of Downtown Princeton on the square, the Landing is a housing project that will be transformed into 12 units bringing continued vibrancy to the Evansville Region’s Downtowns.

Woodmere Dog Park Vanderburgh County, $165,000 READI Award

This project encompasses the development of a dog park facility within Woodmere Park, located on the east side of Evansville adjacent to the State Hospital Grounds. The Dog Park is 3 acres of land with the goal of providing a safe and convivial opportunity for a free-range activity for dogs and their owners.

Bright Nights in Southwest Indiana (Underpass Lighting) Vanderburgh County, $125,000 READI Award

The Project introduces programmable LED lighting technology to Southwest Indiana, beginning with a series of four underpass installations beneath the Lloyd Expressway at Fulton Ave., First Ave., MLK Jr. Blvd., and Main St.

Officials say Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) on behalf of the RDA will work with the awarded projects on next steps while continuing to review additional projects for READI eligibility. In total the RDA has obligated over $243 million in funds.

